Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Kepputan Headed to PS5, Xbox One, and PC

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Kepputan will be getting a release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PC, alongside the previously announced PlayStation 4 version. The game will launch later this year in Japan.

The news comes from the latest issue of Weekly Jump, which also reveals the game will have a Story Mode and a Tag Battle Mode. The game is published by Aniplex and developed by CyberConnect2.

More information on the game will be released in the February 15 issue of Weekly Jump, which is expected to leak on February 11.

