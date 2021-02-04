Switch Dominates the Swiss Charts - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe once again tops the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 4th week of 2021.

FIFA 21 is up two spots to take second place. Super Mario Party climbs up to third, while Just Dance 2021 is up six spots to take fourth. Pokemon Sword and Shield has re-entered the top 10 in fifth and Animal Crossing: New Horizons remains in sixth.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10 and three multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 4, 2021: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 21 Super Mario Party Just Dance 2021 Pokemon Sword and Shield Animal Crossing: New Horizons New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario 3D All-Stars Hitman 3

