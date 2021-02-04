Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Sells Over 2.5 million Units - Sales

Konami announced Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! has sold more than 2.5 million units. The game launched for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on November 19, 2020.

The game had reached two million units sold on January 7 and 750,000 units sold as of December 1, 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!, players become the president of a railroad company and must acquire properties across Japan with the goal of having the highest total assets in the country.

Various new properties have been added for this latest entry, including “New National Stadium” in Sendagaya and “Shime Parfait” in Susukino.

There are also all sorts of events that occur across Japan, as well as numerous famous monsters specific to each area, which can either become an ally or an obstruction.

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! also supports local games through multiple Switch units, as well as online games. There is even a save function that allows you to return to where you left off in case you need to stop a game midway.

