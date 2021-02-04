PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 11 - Sales

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

As a quick note, we have gotten some new data and adjusted our estimates for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Global:

PS5: 4,833,120 Switch: 3,328,870 XSX|S: 3,276,211

Through the first 11 weeks available worldwide the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S by a fair margin. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 1.50 million units and is 1.56 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by only 52,659 units.

The PS5 has sold 4.83 million in 11 weeks worldwide, while the Switch sold 3.33 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 3.28 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 11 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 42.3 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 29.1 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 28.6 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 22.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S vs Switch US:

PS5: 2,134,243 XSX|S: 1,677,194 Switch: 1,273,174

Through the first 11 weeks available in the US the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.46 million units and is 0.86 million units ahead of the Switch. The Xbox Series X|S is ahead of the Switch by 0.40 million units.

The PS5 has sold 2.13 million in 11 weeks in the US, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 1.68 million units and the Switch 1.27 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 11 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 42.0 percent marketshare, the Xbox Series X|S sits at 33.0 percent, and the Switch at 25.0 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 29 and current Xbox Series X|S sales until week 21.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Europe (10 weeks):

PS5: 1,583,659 XSX|S: 938,936 Switch: 903,165

The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After nine weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.64 million units and is 0.68 million units ahead of the Switch. The Xbox Series X|S is ahead of the Switch by only 35,771 units.

The PS5 has sold 1.58 million in 10 weeks in Europe, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 0.94 million units and the Switch 0.90 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 10 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 46.2 percent marketshare, the Xbox Series X|S sits at 27.4 percent, and the Switch at 26.4 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 28.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Japan:

Switch: 847,334 PS5: 304,020 XSX|S: 33,168

Through the first 11 weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 543,314 units and is 814,166 units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 270,852 units.

The Switch has sold 847,334 units in 11 weeks in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 304,020 units, and the Xbox Series X|S 33,168 units.

Looking at the marketshare through 11 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 71.5 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 25.7 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 2.8 percent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

