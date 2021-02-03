MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Editions Announced - News

/ 181 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Interactive Entertainment San Diego Studio have announced the MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson special editions.

These special editions are the Jackie Robinson Edition, Digital Deluxe Deluxe Edition, and the Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition. If you purchase the Standard Edition of MLB The Show 21 you will not be able to upgrade at a later date.

PlayStation and San Diego Studio will be donating $1 to the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) for every MLB The Show 21 Collector’s Edition sold in the US, including the Jackie Robinson Edition, the Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition, and the Digital Deluxe Edition from when pre-orders open through December 31.

Read the details on the special editions below:

Jackie Robinson Edition (Retail or PlayStation Direct)

The Jackie Robinson Edition is $84.99 USD / $109.99 CAD / €84.99 EUR (MSRP).

This limited edition Steel Book (physical version only) is available for Pre-order now at retail or through PlayStation Direct.

The Jackie Robinson Edition includes:

The Game

Next Gen Game Access via download code

Limited Edition Steel Book

[4] Days Early Access

DLC Items: [1] Diamond Variety Pack [2] Gold Choice Packs Double Daily Login Rewards (For the life cycle of MLB The Show 21) [10] The Show Packs [10,000] Stubs for MLB The Show 21 Immediate Access to digital Jackie Robinson Bat Skin



Digital Deluxe Edition (PS Store)

For our biggest digital fans, you know who you are… the Digital Deluxe returns to the PlayStation Store. The Digital Deluxe Edition is $99.99 USD/$129.99 CAD/€99.99 EUR. For those of you that need packs on packs on packs… on packs, this is the edition for you.

Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

[4] Days Early Access

Current and Next Gen Game Access

DLC Items: [2] Diamond Variety Packs [5] Gold Choice Packs [1] Ballplayer Equipment Pack Double Daily Login Rewards [10] The Show™ Packs [25,000] Stubs™ for MLB The Show 21 Immediate Access to digital Jackie Robinson Bat Skin



The Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition (Retail or PlayStation Direct)

Your favorite MLBTS Collector’s Edition is back! This edition is $99.99 USD/$129.99 CAD/€99.99 EUR (MSRP) While this edition include a ton of digital goods and four days of Early Access, it is headlined by the must-have limited edition New Era MLB The Show 9FIFTY Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition Cap. This limited edition Steel Book (physical version only) is available for Pre-order now at retail or through PlayStation Direct.

The Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition:

Physical Items: New Era MLB The Show 9FIFTY Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition Cap Limited Edition Steel Book

[4] Days Early Access

Current Gen Game on Disc

Next Gen Game Access via download code

DLC Items: [1] Diamond Variety Pack [2] Gold Choice Packs Double Daily Login Rewards [10] The Show™ Packs [10,000] Stubs™ for MLB The Show 21 Immediate Access to Digital Jackie Robinson Bat Skin Digital New Era Cap (use in Diamond Dynasty in-game)



MLB The Show 21 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles