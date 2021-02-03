Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood Delayed to April 8 - News

Publisher Headup Games and developer Devespresso Games announced Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood has been delayed from February 10 to April 8. It will launch for PC via Steam.

Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood is a story-driven adventure game. As Scarlet, you must relive seven days of misfortune, and make a series of decisions to guide your Munchkin troupe safely out of the Wicked Wood. Experience branching outcomes based on your decisions. Most importantly, immerse yourself in a bewitching story of fantastic adventure!

Key Features:

Survive a narrative time-loop.

Solve ridiculous puzzles.

Follow your own multi-path story.

Unlock multiple endings based on your decisions.

Ogle the hand-illustrated graphics.

Use Scarlet’s witching skills to avoid detection.

