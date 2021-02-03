Minute of Islands Launches March 18 - News

Publisher Mixtvision and developer Studio Fizbin announced the narrative puzzle platformer, Minute of Islands, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG on March 18.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Minute of Islands places players on a strange and beautiful archipelago. Polluted by dangerous spores, the only thing that keeps the islands safe are mysterious antennas that were built by Giants when they lived alongside people. Now, these ancient machines are failing, and the only person who can repair them is the young engineer Mo and her versatile Omni Switch tool. Driven to protect her family and friends, Mo sets out on a quest to repair the machines and save the islands. But not everything is as it seems, and the damage runs deeper than she could possibly have imagined. It’s a sombre tale designed to make players examine their priorities through Mo, as she delves into her subconscious and finds that her drive and ambition are not the assets she believes them to be.

Minute of Islands has a bold art style that sees each frame individually handcrafted by Studio Fizbin’s team of artists and illustrators. Every island is lovingly filled with detail, creating a world that begs to be explored as players uncover its many visual narratives. This illustrative style combines with a nuanced story filled with reflection and an atmospheric soundtrack to create a world that feels truly lived in. Players can prepare to lose themselves in the islands’ mystery as they shine a light on the harsh realities of the surface and delve into the dark secrets that reside below.

Key Features:

Use the wand-like Omni-Switch to solve environmental puzzles and regain control of the giants’ machines.

Unravel an emotional, poetic story of self-exploration, beautifully narrated by actress Megan Gay.

Explore a rich world across multiple unique islands and meet its curious inhabitants while uncovering the dark truths that lie below the surface.

Enjoy hand-crafted comic-style visuals and a deeply atmospheric soundtrack.

