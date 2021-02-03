Embracer Group to Acquire Mobile Developer Easybrain - News

/ 408 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Embracer Group has announced it has entered an agreement to acquire mobile developer Easybrain in a deal that is expected to close in the next two months.

Easybrain will be the eighth operating group of Embracer Group. Easybrain senior management Peter Skoromnyi, Matvey Timoshenko, and Oleg Grushevich will become the third-largest shareholder in Embracer Group

Easybrain focuses on advertising-based puzzle and logic games with more than 750 million installs to date and 12 million daily active users.

"I am excited to welcome Peter, Matvey, Oleg, and the entire Easybrain team to the Embracer family," said Embracer Group CEO and co-founder Lars Wingefors. "Easybrain is a highly diversified growth business with a market leading position in timeless puzzle and logic games.

"They are an extremely experienced and process driven team with a superior tech platform and world class UA capabilities. Easybrain has repeatedly demonstrated the capability to develop, scale globally, and operate category leading puzzle and logic games. By joining forces with Easybrain, we have meaningfully accelerated Embracer’s mobile and free-to-play business."

Easybrain CEO and co-founder Oleg Grushevich added, "We are delighted that Easybrain merges with Embracer. We are extremely proud of the team that brought our business to what it is today, and now we feel it’s time to become part of something bigger. We are positive that our future efforts will contribute greatly to the group results and are excited to be part of such a great group of entrepreneurs under Lars’ leadership."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles