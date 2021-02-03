Embracer Group Acquires Aspyr Media, Developer Working on Game With $70M Budget - News

Embracer Group announced through its subsidiary Saber Interactive has an agreement in place to acquire Aspyr Media.

Aspyr Media is a publisher and developer that was founded in 1996 and has 140 employees. The studio will act independently under Saber Interactive once the deal closes. The team has been developing a game that has an "approximate budget of USD $70 million."

"I have been a fan of Aspyr for longer than I have been in the industry," said Saber Interactive CEO and director of the Embracer Group board Matthew Karch. "[Founders] Michael [Rogers] and Ted [Staloch] are true entrepreneurs that have built a business by identifying and exploiting opportunity where no one else saw it.

"They are a perfect fit for Embracer and I am proud to now call them partners. Together we will be able to greatly expand our development and publishing activities here in the US. Stay tuned for details on some of the amazing games we have under joint development. Today is a truly amazing day for Saber and the entire Group.”

Aspyr Media co-founder Michael Rogers added, "We are thrilled to join forces with Saber and to become part of the entire Embracer family. We are confident that Embracer is the ideal partner for us as we look to accelerate growth and execute on our exciting pipeline. We have been in the games industry for two and a half decades, but it feels like we are just getting started. We look forward to exploring opportunities to collaborate with other entrepreneurs within the wider Embracer Group to bring celebrated games to our fellow gamers around the world."

Thanks, Gematsu.

