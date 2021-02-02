Genshin Impact Dev Gives Away Electronics to Employees - PS5s, Switches, RTX GPUs, More - News

/ 542 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The developers of the hit free-to-play open-world action RPG, Genshin Impact, have celebrated the success of the game by giving away a bunch of electronics to employees in the form of a lottery as a thank you.

The electronics that were given away to employees include PlayStation 5s, Nintendo Switches, RTX GPUs, Apple iPhones, and more, according to Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad.

It was previously reported the game earned nearly $400 million in revenue in two months. The RPG earned $60 million in just its first week and by the end of its first month had earned $245 million. In the second month available the game grossed $148 million.

Genshin Impact is available now for the PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android. It is also in development for the Nintendo Switch.

MiHoYo, the developers of Genshin Impact, held their annual employee meeting where they gave away a bunch of electronics to employees in a lottery. Essentially a thank you for the successful year the company had.



Includes PS5's, Switches, Apple products, RTX GPU's and more pic.twitter.com/se5izjEXDk — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 2, 2021

Redoing this tweet as it was taken the wrong way



MiHoYo gave away these items to all employees, but due to limited stock they employed a lottery / gacha system lol



Note. This system is just for these one off gifts, not for any other financial compensation / bonuses they earn pic.twitter.com/RAkcX4b0Ye — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 2, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles