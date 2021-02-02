EA Play Tops 13 Million Active Players Across All Platforms - News

Electronic Arts during an earnings call with investors announced its EA Play subscription service now has 13 million active players across all platforms. This includes the number of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers who play games available on EA Play.

Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad said there were six and a half million active EA Play players before it was added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

EA also announced during the earnings call a new Battlefield game will be announced this spring and launch Holiday 2021.

EA says it now has 13 million players active across all platforms (PS,XB,Steam,EA) in its EA Play subscription service.



This includes the impact from Game Pass. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 2, 2021

6.5 million prior to Xbox integration.https://t.co/D9rpnDP4E3 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 2, 2021

