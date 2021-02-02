Pigeon Simulator Announced for Steam - News

/ 301 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher tinyBuild and developer HakJak Studios have announced physics sandbox roguelite, Pigeon Simulator, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

View the announcement trailer below:



Here is an overview of the game:

Pigeons Are Born with One Purpose in Life: Rule the World!

Pigeon Simulator is a “physics sandbox roguelite” about the world’s most notorious birds and their quest for world domination.

Enjoy the freedom of being a bird, answering to no one, not a care in the world. Do what you want, when you want, wherever you want. You’re just a pigeon!

Want to poop on everything insight? Do it! Want to take people’s food? Mine! Want to steal a tank and level the town? Go for it—wait? What?!

Well, you’re no ordinary pigeon. You come from a long line of pigeons with extra ordinary powers. It’s in your DNA. As you level-up, you’ll be able to activate these genes and gain incredible abilities.

You are the Blessed Bird. You are the Chosen One.

But with great power, comes great responsibility. How will you create your Pigeon Paradise?

Will you destroy all humanity has built and return the land to Mother Nature?

Will you strive to create a utopia where birds and mankind can live together in peace and harmony?

Will you embrace the tools of civilization and leverage them to gain control over the population?

Will you migrate your flock far, far away to begin life anew?

Or maybe you’ll just turn everyone into mindless, half-bird zombies that do your bidding?

The choice is yours in this immersive sandbox simulation, featuring a rich mix of hand-crafted content and procedurally generated elements to create a unique experience each time you play.

About

Pigeon Simulator is an “open development project.” This means we’re going beyond typical “Early Access” to give players deeper insight into the development process and truly shape the direction of the game from as early on as we can comfortably do. This will be a very transparent—sometimes chaotic—process where we will slowly invite more and more fans to participate.

Key Features:

We’re currently building out a very flexible set of core systems, such as:

A procedural city generator, including interiors and “dungeons.”

An ambitious, physics-based destruction engine capable of detailed, full city destruction. – A unique and flexible skill tree and ability structure we call ‘the DNA system’ and “Stomach Alchemy.”

An advanced “AI Storyteller,” NPC relationship simulator, and Story Module system for emergent gameplay.

A unique content production pipeline to help us bring crazy ideas to life as fast as we can with a five-person team.

And tons of physics-based, pigeon pooping mayhem!

In the coming months, we’ll be working directly with fans on various features of the game from concept, to rough prototyping, to pigeon polish. Our goal is to set things up in a way that we can have an extensive amount of community involvement and implement tons of crazy ideas as we go.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles