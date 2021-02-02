Microsoft Flight Simulator Dev Ensuring Xbox Version Looks Great With a Good Frame Rate - News

Microsoft Flight Simulator first launched for PC in August 2020 and it will be making its way to the Xbox Series X|S consoles this summer. An Xbox One version has also not been ruled yet.

Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann in an interview with Twinfinite discussed the Xbox versions of the game and stated it has not been dumbed down. The development team is ensuring the game looks great and has a good frame rate.

"I think with Xbox, that is also a very dedicated audience that obviously has been with Microsoft and Xbox since the beginning," said Neumann. "There’s a real opportunity to bring millions of people to take a look, and then we need to earn their trust, because people always have choices and so we’re focused quite a bit on making sure that it works well on Xbox. It needs to have good frame-rate and to look great. There’s no question about that.

"We’ve made the decision long ago that we will never dumb down the sim. That was a no-no. Instead, we went on the path of giving assists, so if you’re not familiar or don’t have any idea of what IFR even is, you press a bunch of buttons and it helps you, very similar to how a flight instructor would help you."

Neumann does understand that many people who will be playing the game on the Xbox have never played a flight simulator before, so they are trying to improve the tutorials, so the game is less scary for a newcomer.

"On Xbox we anticipated that many people have flat-out never flown a plane," added Neumann. "Maybe they’ve flown planes in action games, but it’s not really the same at all. So we’re going to try to make it as elegant as possible.

"Again, we’ll never dumb down the sim but there are some onboarding parts that we can do better. We look at the tutorials quite a bit. So many people play them and they’re quite accessible, but we can probably do a better job there to make it even less scary for a newcomer, give them bite-sized things to really learn. You also learn by repetition, and I think that’s also something that we’re looking at. How we give people confidence that they truly learned something that they can apply going forward.

"So those are areas that we’re clearly looking at. There are a couple of other things we’re doing that I think are going to be helpful in that space, but my expectation is that the sim will look virtually the same. Depending on which Xbox you bought, it’ll just be like having PCs with different video cards, but you can make adjustments. It’ll look great. It’ll perform great and it’s also cross-play which is nice, so you can play on Xbox and with your cloud saves you can move on to PC and keep playing.

"There will be newcomers and we want to be as friendly and as inviting as humanly possible.

"Another thing is that to become a simmer, you need the right equipment. The gamepad works fine. Mouse and keyboard work fine, but fundamentally, if you really want to sim long-term, you probably want to get something like rudder pedals, a yoke, and I’m excited that there are several peripheral makers that are going to come to Xbox, and being tightly integrated with them is also important, as I think that’s part of going on the journey to becoming a simmer on consoles over time."

