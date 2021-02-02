Mass Effect Legendary Edition Launches May 14 - News

/ 666 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare announced Mass Effect Legendary Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin on March 14. The game will also run on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes the single-player campaign, over 40 story DLC, weapons, and armor packs from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. The game supports 4K resolution with HDR.

"It’s been an incredible journey revisiting the stories, characters and iconic moments of the Mass Effect trilogy, enhancing the experience for modern platforms while staying true to the spirit of the original," said Mac Walters, Project Director on the Mass Effect Legendary Edition and lead writer of the original trilogy at BioWare.

"Remastering a game, let alone three, is a huge undertaking as there’s over 100 hours of gameplay included, but we wanted to do this for our fans as well as a new generation of gamers looking to jump into the iconic story of Shepard."

View the official reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:



Experience an amazingly rich and detailed universe where your decisions have profound consequences on the action and the outcome.

Relive the Cinematic Saga

Heart-pounding action meets gripping interactive storytelling where you decide how your unique story unfolds.

Three Games – One Launcher – Play through the single-player base content and over 40 DLC from all three games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs.

– Play through the single-player base content and over 40 DLC from all three games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs. Remastered for a New Generation – Experience the trilogy in 4K Ultra HD with enhanced performance, visuals, and graphics, all available in HDR.

– Experience the trilogy in 4K Ultra HD with enhanced performance, visuals, and graphics, all available in HDR. Visual Improvements on All Three Games – Updates include enhanced models, shaders, FX, lighting, and depth of field.

Experience the Legend of Shepard

Create and customize your own character, from appearance and skills to a personalized arsenal then lead your elite recon squad across a galaxy in turmoil.

New Shepard Customizations – With improved hair, makeup, eye color and skin tones you can create your Shepard in a unified character creator with all options available across the full trilogy, or choose to play as the iconic Femshep from Mass Effect 3 now available in all titles.

– With improved hair, makeup, eye color and skin tones you can create your Shepard in a unified character creator with all options available across the full trilogy, or choose to play as the iconic Femshep from Mass Effect 3 now available in all titles. Gameplay Enhancements for the First Mass Effect Game – Enjoy improved aiming and weapons balance, sound effects, better Mako controls, input/controls, squad behavior, cover behavior, and gameplay cameras.

Reflect on Your Choices

Your choices seamlessly travel from one game to the next. Each decision you make will control the outcome of every mission, every relationship, every battle—and even the fate of the galaxy itself.

Visual Enhancements for the First Mass Effect Game – The game’s been given a full world-building pass including environmental art, VFX, and level relighting.

– The game’s been given a full world-building pass including environmental art, VFX, and level relighting. Performance Mode Options – Supports ultra-high refresh rates on PC, and offers a choice between “Favorite Quality” for increased resolution or “Favor Framerate” to boost your FPS on consoles.

– Supports ultra-high refresh rates on PC, and offers a choice between “Favorite Quality” for increased resolution or “Favor Framerate” to boost your FPS on consoles. PC Updates – Enjoy a modernized PC experience across all three games with native controller and 21:9 widescreen support, user interface navigation improvements, and DirectX 11 compatibility.

Included Content

Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes single-player base content for all three titles (Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3), your favorite story downloadable content, promo weapons, armors, and packs:

Bring Down the Sky

Genesis

Zaeed – The Price of Revenge

Kasumi – Stolen Memory

Lair of the Shadow Broker

Firewalker Pack

Overlord

Normandy Crash Site

Arrival

Genesis 2

From Ashes

Mass Effect 3: Extended Cut

Leviathan

Omega

Citadel

Equalizer Pack

Aegis Pack

Firepower Pack

Cerberus Weapons and Armor

Arc Projector

Mass Effect 2 Alternate Appearance Pack 1

Mass Effect 2 Alternate Appearance Pack 2

Alternate Appearance Pack 2 Mass Effect 3 Alternate Appearance Pack 1

Firefight Pack

Groundside Resistance Pack

Recon Operations Pack

Collector’s Weapon and Armor

Terminus Weapon and Armor

M-21 Incisor

Blood Dragon Armor

Inferno Armor

Recon Hood

Sentry Interface

Umbra Visor

N7 Warfare Gear

AT-12 Raider

Chakram Launcher

M-55 Argus

M-90 Indra

Reckoner Knight Armor

N7 Collector’s Edition Pack

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles