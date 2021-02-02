Xbox Game Pass Adds Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, The Falconeer, and More - News

/ 625 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft has announced seven more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC. The list of games includes Wolfenstein Youngblood, The Falconeer, Jurassic World Evolution, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, and more.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Ghost of a Tale (PC) ID@Xbox – February 4

Ghost of a Tale is an action RPG game in which you play as Tilo, a mouse and minstrel thrown into a perilous adventure. Set in a medieval world populated only by animals, the game puts an emphasis on immersion and exploration. It features stealth elements, disguises, conversations with allies and enemies, and quests.

Project Winter (Android, Console and PC) ID@Xbox – February 4

The perfect game to back-stab your friends. Project Winter is an 8-person multiplayer game focusing on social deception and survival. Communication and teamwork are essential to the survivors’ goal of escape. Gather resources, repair structures, and brave the wilderness together.

The Falconeer (Android, Console and PC) – February 4

Become the Falconeer and soar through the skies aboard a devastatingly powerful warbird in this open-world air combat game. Uncover secrets lost to the sea as you join or oppose different factions and clans scattered throughout the mysterious world of The Great Ursee.

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Console and PC) – February 11

We’re excited to continue bringing Final Fantasy games to Xbox Game Pass in 2021 and beyond! This remaster is based on the smash hit 12th installment of the Final Fantasy series. With graphical and audio upgrades, the core game design has been tweaked to produce an evolution of the original Final Fantasy XII fitting for the current generation. Return to the World of Ivalice and enjoy a classic adventure reborn!

Jurassic World Evolution (Android and Console) – February 11

Place yourself at the heart of the Jurassic Park franchise and build your own Jurassic World. Bioengineer dinosaurs that think, feel, and react intelligently to the world around them and face threats posed by espionage, breakouts, and devastating tropical storms in an uncertain world where life always finds a way.

Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones (Android and Console) ID@Xbox – February 11

In Stealth Inc 2, you play the role of a clone escaping a sinister and high-tech testing facility, testing both your brain and your reflexes over 60 varied levels linked together in a sprawling overworld. Death is never more than a few moments away, but one of the few advantages of being a clone is that death isn’t all that permanent.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Android) – February 11

Set 19 years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz — after years of training from their battle-hardened father — are forced into action. Team up with a friend to level up, explore, and complete missions to unlock abilities that compliment your playstyle.

In Case You Missed It

Prison Architect (PC) ID@Xbox – Available now

Design and develop your personalized penitentiary in Prison Architect. You will see the impact of your grand design on the lives of your inmates; be it a utopic centre for rehabilitation, a Super Max Prison or anything in between.

More Cloud Games with Xbox Touch Controls

Ultimate members have new ways to play these cloud enabled games via their Android devices – each now featuring touch controls!

Donut County

Enter The Gungeon

Fractured Minds

Monster Sanctuary

River City Girls

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1

The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

Touhou Luna Nights

What Remains of Edith Finch

Yes, Your Grace

DLC / Game Updates

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood – Pre-order now

Xbox Game Pass members can pre-order and save 10% on the upcoming Chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online. A deal made with the Prince of Destruction comes due in The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood, part of the Gates of Oblivion adventure coming to Xbox consoles on June 8.

The Falconeer: The Hunter DLC – February 4

Xbox Game Pass members can save 10% on the upcoming DLC for The Falconeer on February 4! Take to the skies aboard a feathered serpent and unleash fiery vengeance from above with The Hunter content pack. Includes a new ‘Mongres Hunter’ player Class, with a flyable Ormir dragon, an exclusive set of pyro pot guided rockets and additional outfits for your player avatar.

Sea of Thieves: Season One Update – Available now

Sea of Thieves enters a new era with the arrival of Seasons! Learn all about earning Renown in the Seasonal progression system, the rewards you can earn, the Plunder Pass and much more.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Claim your Perks by going to the Perks gallery on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles, Xbox App on Windows 10 PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android! (Number and content of Perks vary by region. Check the Xbox Game Pass Perks site for the latest availability details.)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Doc Byte Set (Available February 4)

Get connected with Doc’s Byte Set. Contains his Optimization uniform, Complexity headgear and Convergence weapon skin for the MP5, as well as a 3-day Booster.

Dragon Ball Super – Season 1

Join Goku in his battle against Beerus, the God of Destruction! Grab the first season free!

One Piece – Season 101

Join Monkey D. Luffy on his quest to become Pirate King! Grab the first season of the legendary series!

Smite – Season 8 Starter Pass

Smite Season 8 starts now! Get started on the Battleground with the Season 8 Starter Pass which includes Gods, skins, and more.

Phantasy Star Online 2 – February Monthly Bonus Pack (Available Feb 3)

Claim your Phantasy Star Online 2 February Monthly Bonus Pack, which includes Triboosts, Casino Coin Passes, and more!

Xbox Game Pass Quests

We have dozens of brand-new Quests for you to go hunt this month, and don’t forget to claim your Rewards points after you complete your quests!

Try these weekly Quests now:

Planet Coaster – 25 points: Surprise, delight, and thrill incredible crowds (Play the game)

Surprise, delight, and thrill incredible crowds (Play the game) theHunter: Call of the Wild – 50 points: Gain 100 in the Total Harvest Score

Leaving Soon

Don’t start planning your “What to Play Next” list without considering the games leaving soon! You still have some time to give these games some love before they leave the library. Remember you can use your Xbox Game Pass member discount to save up to 20% on titles available with Xbox Game Pass , and 10% on EA digital purchases with your EA Play membership, included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.



Leaving February 15

De Blob (Console)

(Console) Ninja Gaiden II (Console)

(Console) World of Horror (PC)

Leaving February 16

Shadows of the Damned (EA Play/Console)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles