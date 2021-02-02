Quantic Dream Opens Ne Studios on Montreal Led by Former Eidos Montreal Head - News

/ 415 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

French developer Quantic Dream has announced the opening of a new studio based in Montreal, Canada. Quantic Dream is known for developing Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human.

The studio will be led by former Eidos Monteal head Stephane D’Astous, who will be the general manager. Yohan Cazaus, who was the lead game designer on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, will serve as gameplay director at the new studio.

"The opening of Quantic Dream Montreal is an important step in our development," said Quantic Dream co-CEO and Quantic Dream Montreal chairman Guillaume de Fondaumiere. "The implementation of several new projects leads us to engage a major recruitment program for 2021 in all disciplines.

"Quantic Dream is opening a new office in Montreal to quickly build a ‘human-sized’ team, made up of experts from the region. We plan to recruit most of the team this year with the creation of approximately 50 positions by the end of 2021."

D’Astous added, "It is a great pleasure for me to join Quantic Dream and to found this new studio in Montreal. Quantic Dream’s productions stand out in many ways and in particular for their high level of quality.

"Our goal is to attract experienced talent at Quantic Dream Montreal, from Canada and the United States, and in particular designers, programmers and animators, who will work closely with our teams in Paris to develop AAA titles on PC and next-generation consoles."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles