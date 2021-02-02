Dogworld is a Platformer, Launches March 18 for PC and Later for Switch - News

Developer Lateralis announced the platformer, Dogworld, will launch for PC via Steam on March 18 for $14.99. It will also launch later this year for the Nintendo Switch.

"I’ve been working on Dogworld for two years, and I’m extremely proud of what the game has become," said Lateralis founder and sole developer Nathan Haddock. "It’s a personal love letter to other indie and retro titles like Cave Story, Mega Man, and Metroid."

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Shoot, jump, and slide your way through a ruined, mysterious, dog-filled world as you fight to save humanity from the clutches of a rogue AI named Daddy. Acquire new weapons, upgrade them to be more powerful, collect secrets, meet bizarre characters, and explore the ruins of a destroyed world.

Story

After a catastrophic event on Earth, humanity is directed underground and into pods for their safety. You are told that the surface world is dangerous and uninhabitable, and inside the pods is the only safe place to be. But when you are launched from the underground in a freak accident, you realize that the surface is just fine and there’s more to this world than you thought. The surface is teeming with life, except… they all seem to be dogs. And some of them talk.

Key Features:

Explore a world where all the living creatures seem to be some variety of dog.

Slide to dodge through enemies and projectiles.

Uncover secrets and abilities to help you on your journey.

Traverse difficult platforming and combat challenges.

Collect and upgrade various powerful weapons.

Take on a multitude of powerful bosses.

Pet dogs.

Stark 1-bit pixel art.

Full original chiptune score.

