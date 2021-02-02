Cresteaju Remaster Out Now for Switch - News

Publisher PLiCy and developer Shou announced the remaster of the indie fantasy RPG, Cresteaju, is available now for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in North America and Europe. It is currently discounted to $5.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Cresteaju is a full-length fantasy RPG released by Shou in 2001.

Although it was produced by an individual, it was extremely popular in the early days of the Internet because of its challenging scenario and strategic battle system that took over 30 hours to complete.

The Nintendo Switch version of Cresteaju is the first to be ported to a home console, and in addition to porting the original game, various new elements have been added.

Redesigned Battle Screen

In this remastered version, the battle screen has been redesigned with “full HD” and “full 3D field.” Using the Nintendo Ware Bezel Engine, you can enjoy powerful battles on a 16:9 / high-definition screen. In addition, during the battle, you can enjoy the dialogue with the “character voices” described below.

Adventure with Character voices

In the battle screen and some event scenes, we have added character voices to the dialogue.

The cast includes:

Luna (voiced by Megumi Natsushiro)

Dithen (voiced by Yuuki Fujino)

Xavier (voiced by Sho Jinnai)

Layzel (voiced by Kousuke Ueda)

Cindy (voiced by Tomosa Murata)

Nack (voiced by Hitomi Muraoka)

Yumi (voiced by Kakeru Hota)

etc.

Newly Written Scenario and a Lot of New Background Music Added

This remastered version includes new scenarios and new background music written by the original author Shou as additional elements. After clearing the game, various fun elements have been added. In the additional mode “Retro Style Mode,” you can enjoy the chiptune version of background music for all the songs in the game.

Redesigned Menu Screen

The menu screen has been completely redesigned. You can enjoy the scene visuals of the characters as the game progresses.

Online Ranking

In this remastered version, “Online Ranking” has been implemented, where players can compete with other players from all over the country in real-time clear time ranking. (This feature does not require a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.)

Fixed Game Difficulty and Added Tutorial

We have adjusted the difficulty level so that more players can enjoy the game. Numerous tutorials have also been added to ease the progression of the game.

