'How is This Even Being Asked?' – PlayStation Ambassador on Control Ultimate Edition Refund Controversy

Towards the end of January it was announced that Control Ultimate Edition would be added to the February PlayStation Plus line-up. The Ultimate Edition comes with a PlayStation 5 upgrade, and some people had purchased a second copy of Control just to play this upgraded edition. However, the release date for Control Ultimate Edition is February 2nd – the same date that the February offerings for PlayStation Plus go live. This has prompted many people who pre-purchased the Ultimate Edition to seek a refund, since the game would now be included with their PlayStation Plus subscriptions anyway.

Now, Sony offers refunds if you haven’t begun to download a game or started streaming/playing it. However, that only applies for up to 14 days after purchase, and Control Ultimate Edition has been available for purchase longer than that.

This left purchasers unsure as to whether Sony would refund the game and Sony itself hasn't released a formal statement on the matter. Users on Reddit have had mixed responses to such refund requests so far.

However now a PlayStation Brand Ambassador has seemingly revealed the company's internal thoughts on the matter. On a Eurogamer Facebook post promoting one of the site's videos that discussed the refund stance, a UK PlayStation Ambassador said the following:

"Nope, if you don’t pay for PS plus you can’t play it so. how is this even being asked."

Of course, this doesn't necessarily represent what Sony is likely to say publicly, if and when it makes an official statement on the matter, but it does suggest that behind closed doors Sony doesn't understand why customers are angry.

This isn't the first time that Control's Ultimate Edition has been the subject of a minor news storm. In the middle of last year publisher 505 Games had to go into damage control mode when explaining why the next gen upgrade wouldn't be free to owners of the base game, and then in September 505 landed in hot water again by saying that it wasn't possible to have the game offer upgrades without leaving some players feeling left behind, but then the upgraded version briefly popped up as unlocked via digital stores for those who owned the Deluxe Edition.

