Xbox Series X|S to be in Short Supply Until At Least June, Says Microsoft

Microsoft launched the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020 and nearly three months later the new consoles remain hard to find as supply remains low.

Microsoft’s head of investor relations Mike Spencer in an interview with The New York Times says the company sold every Xbox console it had during the holiday quarter. He added that supply for the console will likely remain constrained through at least June.

The Xbox Series X|S isn't the only piece of hardware that remains hard to find. The PlayStation 5 and latest GPUs from Nvidia and AMD are also in high demand with very little stock. AMD CEO Lisa Su has been thrilled with the successful launches of the Xbox Series X|S and PS5, however, she expects supply issues to remain through at least the first half of 2021.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold an estimated 2.80 million units as of January 16, according to VGChartz estimates. The PS5 has sold an estimated 4.95 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

