Eldest Souls Launches Q2 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher United Label and developer Fallen Flag Studio announced Eldest Souls will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in Q2 2021.

"Over the last year, we’ve been hard at work making Eldest Souls the best it can be," said Fallen Flag Studio co-founder and programmer Francesco Barsotti. "The response to the trailers and the demo during the Steam Game Festival lit a fire under us and we’re further excited by the chance to bring this experience to even more players. We can’t wait to see Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players challenge the Old Gods."

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Eldest Souls, the Old Gods have broken free from their long imprisonment, and are determined to wreak a terrible vengeance on all those who defied them. Unleashing a great Desolation upon the world, farmlands turn to deserts, rivers to dust. One final hope for humanity remains; players must take on the role of a lone warrior. A lone warrior with a single mission…

Slay them all.

Key features:

The Old Gods – Slaying Gods is no easy task. Players must prepare for increasingly challenging—yet fair—encounters. Each God will present a unique conflict, but unique powers and abilities await those who triumph.

– Slaying Gods is no easy task. Players must prepare for increasingly challenging—yet fair—encounters. Each God will present a unique conflict, but unique powers and abilities await those who triumph. Your Build. Your Rules. – Players can adapt their playstyle against each Old God thanks to a unique character progression system. By combining different powers and abilities, players are able to create hundreds of unique builds!

– Players can adapt their playstyle against each Old God thanks to a unique character progression system. By combining different powers and abilities, players are able to create hundreds of unique builds! A Dying World. – Eldest Souls is set in an ancient, crumbling Citadel, the former prison of the Old Gods. This monument to humanity’s hubris has long been forgotten, and something dark has taken root deep within.

