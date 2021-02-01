Everhood is an Adventure RPG, Launches March 4 for Switch and PC - News

/ 150 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Surefire.Games and developer Foreign Gnomes announced the adventure RPG, Everhood, will launch for the Nintendo Switch eShop and PC via Steam on March 4. It is priced at $14.99 on the Switch and $9.99 on Steam. It will support English, Japanese, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) languages.

"Everhood is a wild ride teeming with twists, turns, and plenty of mysteries to uncover," said Foreign Gnomes co-founder Chris Nordgren. "We can’t wait to share our weird world when Everhood arrives on Switch and PC on March 4. Just be prepared to be unprepared!"

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Sign the contract, sell your soul, and step into a mystical realm between the known planes of existence called Everhood. Here awakens the wooden doll Red, rising from a deep slumber to find a thief has stolen his arm. Red sets out in search of his missing limb and unknowingly begins to pull at a thread that may unravel reality as the world knows it.

Wander through the doors of existence on Red’s quest and cross paths with the bizarre beings that call this place home. Join these charming characters as they try to pass the time and whittle away eternity by racing go-karts, overcoming obstacle courses, and playing board games. But be prepared to face the music at a moment’s notice, as not every immortal is the kindly sort.

Square off against a banjo-loving frog, sentient ATM, nearly nude knight, and a myriad of other odd opponents in unique dance battles. Move and groove to dodge oncoming fire. Perform evasive maneuvers to outlast Red’s rivals while jamming out to bespoke boss fight themes that range from twangy chiptunes to heavy industrial beats and span everything in between.

Bring world-altering revelations to light on and off the dance floor as Red’s journey tugs at reality’s seams. Choose between a range of five difficulty options to enjoy everything from a narrative-focused experience to blistering challenges. Then return to the realm in New Game Plus to discover additional secrets or test those skills in an ultra-hard unlockable mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles