Apex Legends Switch News Coming Very Soon - News

/ 263 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The free-to-play first-person hero shooter battle royale game, Apex Legends, released in February 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A possible Nintendo Switch version has been rumored for a while as a listing for it has appeared on Amazon Japan and a video uploaded to the game's Japanese YouTube channel.

It appears fans of the game who want to play it on the Nintendo Switch won't have to wait too much longer. Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier was asked about when news on the Switch version will be released and he replied by saying "will have some news very soon!"

He didn't specify what the news will be exactly, but it will likely be a confirmation of the game coming to Switch.

Apex Legends Season 8 starts tomorrow, February 2.

Will have some news very soon! — Chad Grenier (@ChadGrenier) January 28, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles