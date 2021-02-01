Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the French Charts - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has taken the top spot on the French charts in week 3, 2021, according to SELL.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in third place. Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) is in fourth place and FIFA 21 (PS4) is in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Hitman 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

Hitman 3 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Immortals: Fenyx Rising

PS4 Ghost of Tsushima FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Xbox One Cyberpunk 2077 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 3DS Detective Pickashu Luigi's Mansion Animal Crossing: New Leaf PC Football Manager 2021 Total War: Three Kingdoms Farming Simulator 19

