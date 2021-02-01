Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 239 Views
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has taken the top spot on the French charts in week 3, 2021, according to SELL.
Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in third place. Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) is in fourth place and FIFA 21 (PS4) is in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Hitman 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Xbox Series X|S
- Hitman 3
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- Ghost of Tsushima
- FIFA 21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- FIFA 21
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Detective Pickashu
- Luigi's Mansion
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Football Manager 2021
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Farming Simulator 19
