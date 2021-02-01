FIFA 21 Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

FIFA 21 (PS4) is up from second to first place on the Italian charts for Week 3, 2021, which ended January 24, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) drops from first to second place, while Ghost Recond: Breakpoint (PS4) is in third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is down from third to fourth place.

There are six PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and four Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 3, 2021:

FIFA 21 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Ghost Recond: Breakpoint (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) The Crew 2 (PS4) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) Just Dance 2021 (NS) Minecraft (NS) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) Ring Fit Adventure (NS)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

