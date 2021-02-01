The Plane Effect Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher PQube and developers Studio Kiku and Innovina Interactive have announced the dystopian puzzle adventure game, The Plane Effect, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

View the announcement trailer below:



Here is an overview of the game:

It is your last day, it is time to clock out and head home. But where is home? And what is home? Are you alone, Solo?

The Plane Effect puts you in the shoes of Solo, a lonely office worker on his final day at the office and it is time to return to your beautiful family. You do have a family, don’t you? You think you do. You remember having a wife and child… you’re sure of it.

Toying with your grip of reality and distorting the balance of time and space, Solo battles adversity as he traverses the abstruse and deeply aesthetic world of The Plane Effect.

Along the dangerous path that Solo walks, you’ll be challenged with untangling impossible series’ of events, getting to grips with the intangible and using logic to overcome the increasingly illogical dystopia around you.

