Sega Sammy to Restructure Organization, CCO Toshihiro Nagoshi Steps Down to Become Creative Director

Sega announced Yakuza series general director Toshihiro Nagoshi is stepping down as Sega's chief creative officer and will become a creative director starting April 1. A number of other changes in Sega management will also take place on the same day.

Sega Sammy Group also announced it has been "working on structural reform to transform its business

structure to adapt to the external environment. The Group has decided to restructure its organization

in order to build an even more efficient structure for the head office operations of the Group."

The announcement post from Sega Sammy Group adds the goal is to "establish a system to drive and support the Group business as a whole by integrating corporate functions and other administrative operations into the Company."

There will also be the "dissolution of the intermediate holding company in the Entertainment Contents business, and accelerate global business development by streamlining the Group's structure and accelerating decision-making."

Here is the list of changes to Sega's management via Gematsu:

Hajime Satomi – Honorary Chairman of the Board

Haruki Satomi – Chairman and CEO, Representative Director

Yukio Sugino – President and COO, Representative Director

Shigeru Yamashita – Vice Chairman of the Board (in charge of Amusement Contents Business HQ)

Shuji Utsumi – Co-COO, Director of the Board (Head of Game Contents & Service Business HQ, Project Management HQ)

Tatsuyuki Miyazaki – Executive Vice President, Director of the Board (Head of West Studios Business HQ, Deputy Head of Game Contents & Service Business HQ)

Hideo Yoshizawa – Senior Vice President, Director of the Board (in charge of Corporate Division)

Taketo Oshima – Senior Vice President, Director of the Board (Head of Amusement Contents Business HQ, Managing Director of MD Division)

Toshihiro Nagoshi will continue to serve as Creative Director of Sega Corporation.

