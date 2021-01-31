Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals to Get Silent Hill DLC in February - News

Publisher and developer Glowstick Entertainment

DLC for the multiplayer horror party game, Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals. It will launch in February.

Silent Hill

View the teaser trailer for the Silent Hill DLC below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals is a multiplayer horror game where players take on the role of monsters and mortals from the Dark Deception universe (and others) and battle each other in nightmarish mazes. Some mazes will look familiar to Dark Deception fans, but many will be completely new! Monsters & Mortals has multiple gameplay modes to play with your friends:

Maze Escape (Three-versus-One) – Three mortals must collect the required number of shards to summon the portal and escape, while a monster seeks to stop or kill them before the time expires. Shard Mayhem – Monsters only mode. Four players compete against one another in a free for all to collect the most shards in the time limit provided. Shards spawn in waves and can be stolen from other players by attacking or killing them. Soul Collection – Four Mortals compete for shards in order to save their own soul. At the end of each shard wave, Malak will come for the player with the fewest shards and take their soul. They will become a monster and must hunt down the remaining mortal survivors. In the end, only one mortal will win the right to keep their soul.

Key Features:

Unique mazes inspired by and taken from the hit game, Dark Deception.

Dark Deception. Powerful ultimate abilities unique to each character.

Turn the tables with trap and boss activations. Monsters & Mortals adds new never-before-seen bosses!

Monsters & Mortals adds new never-before-seen bosses! Collect item boxes to gain powers, health, trap items, status effects, and more!

Waves of shards to collect

Level up to unlock new stat tiers and level rewards!

Play as monsters or mortals depending on which game mode you play.

Unlock monster and mortal skins, art, new characters, and more in the Store!

Instant matchmaking makes playing a game quick and painless!

Invite your friends to private matches easily with our invite code system! Play with people you know!

