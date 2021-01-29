Platinum Games Fifth Platinum 4 Announcement is 'Smaller in Scale' - News

PlatinumGames co-founder Atsushi Inaba in an interview with VideoGamesChronicle has told fans that its fifth Platinum 4 announcement will be "smaller in scale" to the previous announcements.

This announcement was originally planned for 2020, however, it was delayed to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We want to reveal it at the right time, but what we can say at the moment is that this was always intended as the ‘Platinum Four’, so I think that the expectations should be for something extra," Inaba said. "That being said, this is something that we’ve had in the works for a while.

"We wanted to get this out a little sooner but then the coronavirus happened, which I know is a common excuse, but we hope that when we can start talking about it, it will bring a smile to our fans’ faces and we’ll get a good reaction like, 'ah, we love those Platinum guys!'"

Inaba was asked how big of a reveal it would be and he said, "If we had to choose one end of the spectrum, then I’d probably say it’s something a little smaller in scale. But it’s still something I’m hoping fans will get a kick out of."

