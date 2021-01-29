343 Industries: Halo Infinite Being Optimized to Run Well on All Platforms - News

Halo Infinite is scheduled to launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The different platforms will have a wide variety of different specs, which presents challenges to developer 343 Industries.

The developer in a new Halo Waypoint post stated they have rebuilt the multi-threading solution in the game engine to ensure the game is as optimized as possible on all platforms.

"Here’s something that excites me as an engineering architect: for Halo Infinite, we rebuilt the engine multi-threading solution to ensure high execution efficiency across all platforms and PCs, instead of running optimally just on Xbox One," said game foundation architect Daniele Giannetti.

"We used this new system to transition the renderer to a massively parallel multi-threaded framework to support the increased cost of all our new rendering features and achieve high graphics efficiency on PC CPUs of various size as well as Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One X/S hardware.

"In practice, this means that we are doing our very best to make sure Halo Infinite runs optimally on any device you may choose to play on!"

Halo Infinite will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in Fall 2021.

