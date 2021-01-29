Hitman 3 Debuts in 2nd on the Australian Charts - Sales

Hitman 3 debuted in second place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 24, 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is up from second to first place, Grand Theft Auto V remains in third place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is in fourth place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Hitman 3 - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Assassin's Creed Valhalla Spider-Man: Miles Morales Minecraft (NS) NBA 2K21

