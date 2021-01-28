Xbox Series S Won't Significantly Limit Game Development, Says Warhammer 40K: Darktide Dev - News

/ 337 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Fatshark, who is currently developing Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, spoke with GamingBolt in an interview about the Xbox Series X and Series S.

CEO Martin Wahlund, technical producer Mikael Hansson, and Darktide’s game director Anders De Geer stated the lower power of the Xbox Series S won't significantly limit video game development. They stated this isn't different from developing for PC, which has far more variety in possible specs.

"While the Series S will be yet another platform to contend with that will take some time in testing and quality assurance, many developers nowadays are used to a much more dynamic ecosystem of hardware," the developer said.

"Even in the console space we have had different tiers of the same consoles for many years. The way Series S differs from Series X (memory amount and GPU horsepower, mostly) is for us much easier to adapt to than to for example the wide variety of PCs out in the wild or the way that the previous generation of consoles differed.

"Less memory and slower GPU are things that most game developers can dynamically scale for by scaling resolutions and graphics effects, while different storage solutions or widely varying CPU performance are much harder to adapt to.

"All in all we don’t think that the Series S will significantly limit the game development progress as a whole in any way."

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles