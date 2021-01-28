Epic Games Store Has Over 160 Million Users - News

The Epic Games Store has continued its growth and now has over 60 million users on PC. Daily active users have been around 31.2 million, which is up 192 percent compared to a year ago. The digital store reached over 56 million monthly active users in December, while peak concurrent users have reached 13 million.

The digital store has offered 103 free games, with more than 749 million free games claimed by users. Over $700 million have been spent on games with $265 million of that coming from third-party titles.

The most popular games on The Epic Games Store includes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Satisfactory, Fortnite, Snow Runner, Borderlands 3, Rocket League, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, Grand Theft Auto V, and Rogue Company.

