Epic Games Store Has Over 160 Million Users - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 502 Views
The Epic Games Store has continued its growth and now has over 60 million users on PC. Daily active users have been around 31.2 million, which is up 192 percent compared to a year ago. The digital store reached over 56 million monthly active users in December, while peak concurrent users have reached 13 million.
The digital store has offered 103 free games, with more than 749 million free games claimed by users. Over $700 million have been spent on games with $265 million of that coming from third-party titles.
The most popular games on The Epic Games Store includes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Satisfactory, Fortnite, Snow Runner, Borderlands 3, Rocket League, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, Grand Theft Auto V, and Rogue Company.
Not me. I just like Steam. GOG sometimes. But not Epic. I don't care what free games they try to throw in my face to get me to download, wont do it. I don't mind the down votes either, screw Epic Games Store.
Maybe I'm crazy but those 3rd party revenue numbers seem awful. Steam sold more than than $265m worth from Cyberpunk 2077 alone in December, Epic sold $265m worth of all 3rd party games combined.
Users spent $265M on third-party titles? What? That's like "nothing" and Steam reached that probably with some single games?
Unlisted intangibles: damage to several publishers' / developers' reputations for selling out to temporary EGS exclusivity after having already been promoting the release on other store fronts.
This may look good, until you look at 2019's numbers. At the end of 2019 Epic had 108 Million users, so they're up 52 Million. That part is the only good thing.
Now for the part people will call this a failure. 2019 in total $680 Million was spent, 2020 is $700 Million. Only a $20 Million increase. 2019 3rd Party was $251 Million while 2020 is $265 Million. Only a $14 Million increase.
Epic got more users, but their revenue is almost flat. Shows people are going there for the free games and not spending anything there. I bet their profit is less in 2020 than 2019 because of these free games.
That 3rd party data looks laughable tbh, and this whole thing reeks of boastfulness, esp when you consider who's at the helm and speaks shit on twitter (equating the need for Linux like a sodding Greencard lol)
Also, still no core data on all free games that were claimed, were played more than an hour or two either. making a free account and clicking "claim" doesn't mean jack shit when you don't say anything about them being played.
people have been fighting over Nintendo vs Sony vs Microsoft since the 90's so them hating on EGS doesn't surpise me one bit
You’d think the Pc gaming community are lying with how much they say they would never support the EGS. Wonder how much of this is Fortnight.
I'm one of them. Signed up for a free game (Civ VI), hated the launcher, haven't used it since.