Prison Tycoon: Under New Management Announced for Console and PC

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive and developer Abylight Studios have announced Prison Tycoon: Under New Management for console and PC. The game is a reboot of the prison management series and will launch later this year.

"We are thrilled to be working with Abylight Studios on a transcendent reimagining of the Prison Tycoon franchise," said Ziggurat Interactive president Wade Rosen. "Under New Management is our opportunity to reboot the franchise with a modern mindset and positive outlook."

Here is an overview of the game:

This is the latest and all-new chapter in the Prison Tycoon series and will focus on the challenges of rehabilitating and reintegrating inmates back into healthy, functioning members of society. The game is being developed by award-winning Abylight Studios, which has produced many notable projects including Hyper Light Drifter, Tiny Thief, and Super Hydorah.

Prison Tycoon: Under New Management tasks players with creating and maintaining a successfully run prison—complete with security checkpoints, guard towers, prison cells, and inmate services. Would-be wardens will need to maintain a balance of services and security as they strive to run an efficient facility while keeping inmates on the path to reintegration. To grow their prison and improve their capabilities, players will need to secure funding from state agencies, manage the flow of resources and keep staff happy while providing proper care for their charges.

