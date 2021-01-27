Hitman 3 Debuts in 2nd on the Swiss Charts - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Hitman 3 debuted in second place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 3rd week of 2021.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in first place for another week. Ring Fit Adventure re-entered the top 10 in third, while FIFA 21 drops from second to fourth place. Super Mario Party remained in fifth place and Animal Crossing: New Horizons drops from third to sixth place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10 and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 3, 2021: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hitman 3 - NEW Ring Fit Adventure FIFA 21 Super Mario Party Animal Crossing: New Horizons New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Just Dance 2021

