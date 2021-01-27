Destruction AllStars Gets State of Play In-Depth Look Video - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Lucid Games have released a new State of Play video for the multiplayer arena game Destruction AllStars, which provides an in-depth look into the game. The game will launch for the PlayStation 5 on February 2 and will be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers for two months.

View the State of Play video below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Pile on the destruction from behind the wheel or on-foot in the global phenomenon that is Destruction AllStars.

Stars and cars collide.

Dominate the glittering global phenomenon of Destruction AllStars—the spectacular prime-time sport for dangerous drivers!

Master the art of intense vehicle-based combat through timing, tactics and skills to cause colossal amounts of damage, destruction and devastation in vibrant arenas across the globe.

Pile-on the destruction from behind the wheel or leap into the arena with a breathtaking reel of parkour action by dodging attacks, taking over vehicles or using abilities to disrupt the onslaught of incoming vehicles.

Cause enough mayhem to power up your AllStars game-changing hero vehicle fueled with special abilities.

A roster of 16 blockbuster Destruction AllStars are revved up and ready to compete in the name of entertainment and demolition. So, strap in for intense, explosive and unpredictable levels of free-flowing action and fight to be crowned the Global Destruction Federation Champion.

It’s time to run, ram and slam. See you in the arena.

Key Features:

Become an AllStar Heroes… icons… global sensations. Sixteen fearless, charismatic Destruction AllStars make up the roster of international competitors vying for the Global Destruction Federation Championship. These guys are pay-per-view and pay-per-wreck quality. Main eventers and headliners. Known across the world. Utilize each AllStar’s abilities to tailor your tactics and play style—exploit their agility, speed or strength to wreck and evade rivals with powerful skills and parkour, switch between vehicles or leap onto speeding cars in heart-stopping takeover attempts.

Drive Destruction The finest engineers have carefully crafted 28 vehicles for the Global Destruction Federation. A number of basic vehicles will be scattered throughout each arena at the start of every match. But each AllStar also has a personal signature set of wheels that can turn the tide of any battle. Cause enough mayhem to power up your hero vehicle – each one is fueled with special abilities to get fans off their seats.

Master the Mayhem The Destruction AllStars roster is packed with fearless daredevils who fought to get to the pinnacle of their sport through masterful skills, precise timing and cunning tactics. Each competition features specific objectives and targets you need to hit as you direct and tailor the force, impact, speed and power of your destruction.

Create Your Legacy Compete in a storied single-player series, specifically tailored to a number of playable Destruction AllStars. Master over 50 events to prove yourself a Destruction legend. Unlock new skins, emotes and banners as you take on AI rivals in momentous challenges spread across the five global arenas.

Wreck Your Friends Accelerate the drama and enter 16-player online matches with your friends. Jump into a Casual quick play session; earn XP in skill-based Ranked matches; outshine everyone in multiple Matchday games; avenge previous losses in Persistent Rivals; and experience new limited-time rule twists in Special Events.



PlayStation 5 Features:

Stunning Visuals – Has total destruction ever looked this good? Experience the global phenomenon of vehicle-based combat in a crisp dynamic 4K resolution. Fast loading: Mayhem waits for no one! Choose your AllStar and accelerate into the action with the near-instant lightning fast load times of the PS5 console’s ultra-high speed SSD.

– Has total destruction ever looked this good? Experience the global phenomenon of vehicle-based combat in a crisp dynamic 4K resolution. Fast loading: Mayhem waits for no one! Choose your AllStar and accelerate into the action with the near-instant lightning fast load times of the PS5 console’s ultra-high speed SSD. Adaptive Triggers – Experience your ride! Get unique feedback for each vehicle thanks to the DualSense Wireless Controller’s adaptive triggers.

– Experience your ride! Get unique feedback for each vehicle thanks to the DualSense Wireless Controller’s adaptive triggers. Haptic Feedback – Wham! Experience the impact of rams and slams as the DualSense Wireless Controller’s dual actuators simulate the feel of your in-game actions through immersive sensory feedback.

– Wham! Experience the impact of rams and slams as the DualSense Wireless Controller’s dual actuators simulate the feel of your in-game actions through immersive sensory feedback. Tempest 3D AudioTech – How the crunch of slamming into an opponent is meant to sound! Hear stunning 360-degree stadium atmospherics with Tempest 3D AudioTech.

