EA Creates New Studio Full Circle to Work on the Next Skate

Electronic Arts announced the formation of a brand-new studio, called Full Circle, who will work on the next Skate game. The new developer is based in Vancouver, Canada and has team members from around the world.

"We're all about having fun and making great games that people want to play with their friends," reads the official Full Circle studio page on the EA website.

"We're working on the next evolution of Skate, and set to deliver an experience that will embrace and build upon everything our community found special about the previous games."

Full Circle currently has 30 open positions that game developers can apply for.

Hi! Yes, we’re still working on the next Skate and we officially formed a studio to prove it! https://t.co/Ha1Zf9omyI pic.twitter.com/2M3WNvzBxb — Skate (@SkateEA) January 27, 2021

