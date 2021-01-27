Tomb Raider Netflix Animated Series Announced - News

/ 287 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Netflix has announced a Tomb Raider animated series is in production by Legendary.

The animated series will follow the events of the video game reboot trilogy, which includes Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

No other information on the Tomb Raider animated series was announced.

The most iconic heroine in video games is jumping to animation! Tomb Raider is a new anime series from @Legendary following Lara Croft after the events of the video-game reboot trilogy. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 27, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles