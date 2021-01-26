Xbox Series X|S Had Best Launch Month for Xbox Console, Xbox Game Pass Tops 18M Subscribers - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 479 Views
Microsoft released its financial results for the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year, which ended December 31, 2020. Microsoft reported revenue of $43.1 billion and net income of $15.5 billion for the quarter. This is an increase of 17 percent and 33 percent, respectively.
"What we have witnessed over the past year is the dawn of a second wave of digital transformation sweeping every company and every industry, said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. "Building their own digital capability is the new currency driving every organization’s resilience and growth. Microsoft is powering this shift with the world’s largest and most comprehensive cloud platform."
Looking at the Xbox business, hardware sales grew 86 percent year-over-year, driven by the launch of the Xbox Series X|S. The Xbox content and services revenue grew 40 percent. Overall gaming revenue increased 51 percent.
Nadella during the earnings call with investors announced Xbox Game Pass has topped 18 million subscribers, while there are over 100 million monthly active Xbox Live users across consoles, PC, and mobile.
The Xbox Series X|S had the best launch month ever for an Xbox console.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
"launch month"
Well, the Xbox One launched November 22, 2013. So the Xbox Series X/S had 12 extra days of sales, almost two weeks. This doesn't tell us much unless they are talking about rolling month, which I get the feeling they are not.
While launch month was indeed up over Xbox One in 2013, launch Holiday season was down compared to XB1 based on VGC estimates, though it wasn't due to lower demand, Xbox Series is super supply constrained, leading to lackluster December sales compared to Xbox One in 2013.
18m Gamepass subs is nice though, that's another 3m subs added in the quarter, a growth rate of 20% for the quarter.
If they say so, but no disrespect, I take whatever MS says with a pinch of salt.
You'd take information from an investors call with a pinch of salt? It's a crime to lie to investors. Should take it with a pinch of concrete, a spoon of it, even.