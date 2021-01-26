Borderlands Movie - Kevin Hart Cast as Roland - News

/ 266 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The movie based on the popular video game franchise, Borderlands, has cast actor Kevin Hart as Roland, who will be joining Cate Blanchett who will play Lilith, according to Variety.

Kevin Hart is known for his roles in the two most recent Jumanji films, Central Intelligence and more.Cate Blanchett is known for her roles in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Thor: Ragnarok, and more.

"I’m thrilled to be working with Kevin," said Roth. "Borderlands is a different kind of role for him, and we are excited to thrill audiences with a side of Kevin they’ve never seen before. He’s going to be an amazing Roland."

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Nathan Kahane added, "Kevin has been behind some of the world’s biggest blockbusters, and our source material is inspired by one of the world’s best-selling video games. We love the way our filmmaking team has adapted this story and we couldn’t be in better creative hands."

Eli Roth will be directing the Borderlands movie and is being developed by Lionsgate. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford and Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick will be executive producers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles