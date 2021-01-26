WB Games Future Titles to Have 'A Heavy Focus on Live Service' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 356 Views
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has a number of games in development that will be coming out over the next couple of years. The live service appears to be the main focus for many of these games.
A job listing for an internship at the Virtual Games Production department of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has revealed they are "currently involved in a variety of new projects, ranging from casual games to core games featuring our well-known franchises on all platforms" and the game will have "a heavy focus on live service."
The list of games Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment plans to release in the next couple of years includes Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Hogwarts Legacy, and Back 4 Blood.
Back 4 Blood will launch first on June 22 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, while Gotham Knights will also release sometime in 2021. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Hogwarts Legacy will launch in 2022.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Guess that means less games for me to buy then?.
WB getting more and more out of touch with reality by each year.
Big yikes on this one. I know that AT&T spent alot of money buying all of WB and are trying to get that money back, they were considering selling WB interactive at one point, but decided to hold on to them. Now I see why they didn't sell, they think they can make that money back with live service microtransactions, ugh.
They need only look back at WB's recent history to see why it's a terrible idea, Middle Earth: Shadow of War got slammed by both fans and critics for greedy microtransactions, the pushback was so intense that the devs ended up having to patch all of the microtransactions out and fix the progression speed to make everything less grindy.
Also look at how the recent Square Enix Avengers live service game flopped, it reportedly sold half the copies at launch that Square wanted to sell, and the player drop-off was huge. falling off the Xbox top 50 and Steam top 100 most played lists within just a few weeks of release. Square reported a loss for the quarter where it released. You do the same thing to these upcoming DC games that Square did with Avengers, and the same thing will happen again I'm sure.