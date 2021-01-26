Xbox Series X|S Backward Compatibility to Get More Enhancements, Capture and Share Improvements - News

/ 364 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The new controller for the Xbox Series X|S is almost identical to the Xbox One, with some tweaks, as well as the addition of a Share button that lets you take screenshots and short clips of gameplay.

Director of Program Management at Xbox Jason Ronald answering fan questions on Twitter said they have listened to feedback about the capture and share experience on the Xbox Series X|S and they are working on a number of improvements.

"We have heard the feedback and working on a number of improvements to the capture and share experience," said Ronald. "Nothing to share yet, but a priority for the team."

Ronald was also asked about more games getting backward compatibility enhancements like 60 frames per second and he simply replied with a "yes."

Besides higher frame rates, we might see some Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox games getting 4K resolution and HDR support on the new consoles.

