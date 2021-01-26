Cyberpunk 2077 Official Modding Tools Out Now - News

posted 5 hours ago

CD Projekt RED has released the official modding tools for the open-world action RPG, Cyberpunk 2077.

The modding tools continuously be updated alongside game patches to ensure they remain compatible. The official modding tools and resources will help people modify and create their own experiences in the game.

Update 1.1 was recently released, which fixes several crashes and improves the memory usage in various parts of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games, and GOG, and Stadia on December 10, 2020. A next-generation version will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 later this year and will be a free upgrade for those that own the PS4 and Xbox One.

