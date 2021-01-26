Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update Launches January 28, Adds Festivale Event, Seasonal Items, and More - News

Nintendo announced it will release a free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on January 28. The update adds the Festivale event, seasonal items, new reactions, and new clothing.

Also announced is the Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack will be made available to purchase at Target stores in the US for $5.99 on March 26. It contains all six amiibo cards from Sanrio Collaboration Series.

View a trailer of the free update below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Festivale Event – Feel the heat with the colorful Festivale event filled with dancing and flying feathers! On Feb. 15, Dancer Pavé will arrive to your island’s plaza** to usher in some confetti and carnival spirit. On the day of the event you can capture colorful feathers floating on your island with your net and trade them to Pavé to receive a passionate dance number in return. Rainbow feathers seem to be an especially rare sight, so be sure to catch them and trade them with Pavé. Invite friends over to your island or visit theirs to partake in the festivities together.***

New Reactions – If you want to express your excitement for Festivale, you'll now have a range of new Reactions to choose from. The Viva Festival Reaction Set can be purchased with in-game Bells from the shelf at Nook's Cranny for a limited time and includes Feelin' It, Let's Go, Viva and Confetti.

New Clothing – Starting Feb. 1, Festivale clothing will be available at the Able Sisters shop for a limited time. Now you can get your Festivale groove on in style with these fashionable looks!

Seasonal Items – Make sure to keep an eye out for seasonal items at the Nook Stop in Resident Services and through Nook Shopping. Celebrate the sentimental season with chocolate hearts and heart-shaped bouquets, which will be available for purchase beginning Feb. 1 and running through Feb. 14. There will also be other items related to Groundhog Day and Big Game Celebration available for certain periods during January and February!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

