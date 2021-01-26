Dry Drowning Launches in Spring 2021 for Switch and PS4 - News

Badland Publishing announced it will publish the physical editions of the visual novel, Dry Drowning, for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Sring 2021. The game is out now for PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Dry Drowning is an investigative thriller-oriented visual novel set in the futuristic dystopian universe of Nova Polemos.

A shady socio-political situation dragging everything down to the abyss, a serial killer drawing strength from this darkness, a tormented detective and his assistant craving for redemption.

Dry Drowning challenges the player to find the truth, going through ambiguous characters, riddles, clues and unexpected events, while telling an extremely compelling and mature story.

Key Features:

Choices Really Matter – Players choices can lead to an always different story, with more than 150 story branches and three completely different endings.

– Players choices can lead to an always different story, with more than 150 story branches and three completely different endings. Heavy Moral Choices – Dramatically change the way you live the game, affecting background politics, technology, environment, NPC encounters, who lives and who dies.

– Dramatically change the way you live the game, affecting background politics, technology, environment, NPC encounters, who lives and who dies. High Replayability – More than 20 hours gameplay to see everything about.

– More than 20 hours gameplay to see everything about. Time Travel – Explore the detective’s flashbacks and investigate cases from the past to help you solve new ones.

– Explore the detective’s flashbacks and investigate cases from the past to help you solve new ones. Psychological Interrogations – Break the masks and uncover the truth with the Living Nightmares system.

– Break the masks and uncover the truth with the Living Nightmares system. Original Soundtrack – Dynamic original soundtrack with more than 50 audio tracks, some of which live recorded, for more than two hours of music.

