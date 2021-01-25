Halo Infinite to Receive Monthly High-Level Updates, Next Update Coming This Week - News

Microsoft's Halo Infinite was supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020, however, it was delayed and now will launch in Fall 2021.

343 Industries employee ske7ch343 on the official Halo Reddit page responding to a fan comment that they plan to release monthly high-level updates for the game and the first of them will be released later this week.

"We're committed to at least monthly high-level updates and the next 'Inside Infinite' is coming out this week!" said ske7ch343. "This month we're talking with members of the sandbox team to share some insights into their vision for Halo Infinite and the work they're doing.

"To manage expectations, this won't have world premier big screenshots or huge things like a date announce, but our goal is to offer our community more context and insights into our team and the game we're making while we're all awaiting the larger beats and full marketing machine later this year."

Halo Infinite is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

