Immortals Fenyx Rising: A New God DLC Launches January 28 - News

/ 267 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Ubisoft announced the first story DLC for Immortals Fenyx Rising, called A New God, will release on all platforms on January 28.

Fenyx in the DLC is tasked with completing the Trials of the Olympians to earn a place in the Pantheon. Four new ability upgrades and a new gear set with a perk to perform more jumps will be available via the DLC.

The A New God DLC is available in the Season Pass, which includes three soon-to-be released DLC packs, or it can be purchased as a standalone.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles