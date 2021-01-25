GTAV Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 170 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is up from second to first place on the Italian charts for Week 2, 2021, which ended January 17, 2021.

FIFA 21 (PS4) drops from first to second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) jumps from ninth to third place.

There are seven PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and three Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 2, 2021:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) FIFA 21 (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) The Crew 2 (PS4) Just Dance 2021 (NS) Ring Fit Adventure (NS) Gran Turismo Sport (PS4) Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles