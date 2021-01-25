Ghost of Tsushima Possibly Getting PS5 Upgrade - News

/ 268 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sucker Punch released Ghost of Tsushima for the PlayStation 4 in July 2020 as one of the last major exclusives for the eighth generation console before the PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020.

Sucker Punch cinematic creative director Dave Molloy on his LinkedIn profile says he is "presently working on the Ghost of Tsushima game for Sony PlayStation." The profile previously stated "Presently working on the Ghost of Tsushima game for PS5" before it was changed.

This has led some to wonder if the game would be getting an upgrade for the PlayStation 5. However, it is possible it was just a typo that has since been fixed. An upgrade for the PS5 would likely have a higher resolution and improved framerate.

Thanks, GameRant.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles